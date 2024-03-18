DeSimone had one hit and a plus-1 rating across 11:27 of ice time in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

DeSimone had to wait six weeks to make his Devils debut after being claimed off waivers from Calgary, but the former Flame is off to a hot start in New Jersey. He had an assist in his Devils debut Thursday against the Stars, then scored a goal Saturday in Arizona. While DeSimone was finally held off the scoresheet Sunday, he still made a positive impact as the only New Jersey player to post a positive rating in the game. DeSimone was on the ice for Nico Hischier's unassisted third-period goal and none of the three subsequent Vegas tallies.