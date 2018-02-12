Devils' Nick Lappin: Moves to big club
Lappin was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Monday.
The former Brown University Bear has already suited up for two games with New Jersey this season, tallying a goal along the way, as well as 17 goals and 29 points in 42 AHL contests. With Brian Boyle's injury status in the air after making an early exit from Sunday's loss to the Bruins, either Lappin or Christoph Bertschy will likely enter the lineup Tuesday if Boyle is unable to play.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...