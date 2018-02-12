Lappin was recalled from AHL Binghamton on Monday.

The former Brown University Bear has already suited up for two games with New Jersey this season, tallying a goal along the way, as well as 17 goals and 29 points in 42 AHL contests. With Brian Boyle's injury status in the air after making an early exit from Sunday's loss to the Bruins, either Lappin or Christoph Bertschy will likely enter the lineup Tuesday if Boyle is unable to play.