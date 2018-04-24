Lappin just lit the lamp once in 2017-18, playing just six games on the season.

After skating in 43 games during 2016-17 at the NHL level, Lappin took a step back this season, but his offensive ability was on full display in the minors. The Illinois native was able to score 31 goals and collect 22 assists in 65 games, which was the 35th best points-per-game rate of all players with at least 40 games under their belt. Expect Lappin to make a push for the roster in training camp, but if he doesn't make the top four lines, he'll likely return to the AHL to receive consistent playing time. Although, he is a restricted free agent, so there's always a chance he winds up with a different team in 2018-19.