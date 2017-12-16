Devils' Nick Lappin: Returns to AHL
Lappin was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Saturday, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.
The Devils don't play again until Monday, a home clash with the Ducks, but New Jersey's top development affiliate will play host to Belleville on Saturday, affording Lappin -- who tallied his fifth career goal against Dallas on Friday -- more playing time as he continues to polish his game anywhere he can. Also, as noted by Ryan in this latest report, Lappin's reassignment suggests that at least one of Taylor Hall (knee), Marcus Johansson (ankle) and Kyle Palmieri (foot) could be fit to play in the next game. Lappin won't have much fantasy appeal while his playing time is linked to the health of others.
