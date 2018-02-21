Lappin was reassigned to AHL Binghamton on Wednesday.

Lappin was originally called up as a reinforcement option with Brian Boyle questionable to play in a Feb. 13 contest against the Flyers -- he didn't suit up for that one or the following two games, but has since returned for a Devils team looking to secure a playoff spot. Lappin is lauded for his ability to contribute in all situations, but he'll have to bide his time in the minors a while longer. The undrafted winger will look to build upon his season total of 29 points (17 goals, 12 assists) through 42 games for the AHL's Devils.

