Devils' Nick Lappin: Snags one-year deal
Lappin penned a one-year, two-way contract with New Jersey on Friday.
Lappin saw action in just six outings for the Devils last season, instead spending the majority of the year with AHL Binghamton. In his 65 minor-league contests, the winger racked up an impressive 31 goals and 22 helpers. If he can show some of that same scoring touch during training camp, the 25-year-old could earn a more consistent role heading into the 2018-19 campaign.
