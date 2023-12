Daws (undisclosed) was activated from non-rostered injured reserve and sent to AHL Utica on Friday.

Daws suffered the injury during training camp. He was 16-14-3 with a 2.70 GAA and .904 save percentage in 33 games with Utica in 2022-23. He likely would be the first goalie recalled if there is an injury to either Vitek Vanecek or Akira Schmid.