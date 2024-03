Daws will defend the home crease versus Carolina on Saturday, according to Mike Morreale of NHL.com.

This could be Daws final start for the Devils this season, as they acquired Jake Allen from Montreal and Kaapo Kahkonen from San Jose in trades Friday. Daws is 9-10-0 with a 3.32 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 19 NHL appearances this season. The Hurricanes are averaging 3.29 goals, 11th in the league.