Daws made 13 saves in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

The poor numbers for Daws can be laid squarely at the feet of a Devils' defense that committed multiple turnovers and mental errors in its own zone, but that doesn't change the fact that the 23-year-old has given up 11 goals on only 44 shots over the last two games. The pressure is mounting on New Jersey to make a splash at the trade deadline and acquire a frontline goalie, but in the short term Daws may need a breather after starting six straight games and going 3-3-0 with a 3.19 GAA and .895 save percentage.