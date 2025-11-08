default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Daws posted a 19-save shutout in AHL Utica's 3-0 win over Belleville on Friday.

Daws has gone 2-2-0 with a 1.51 GAA and a .942 save percentage over four games with Utica. He also won his lone NHL appearance while with the Devils during the absence of Jacob Markstrom, who battled a lower-body injury in October. Daws is brimming with potential should he get another extended look in the NHL at some point despite bumpy numbers over the last two AHL campaigns.

More News