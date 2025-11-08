Daws posted a 19-save shutout in AHL Utica's 3-0 win over Belleville on Friday.

Daws has gone 2-2-0 with a 1.51 GAA and a .942 save percentage over four games with Utica. He also won his lone NHL appearance while with the Devils during the absence of Jacob Markstrom, who battled a lower-body injury in October. Daws is brimming with potential should he get another extended look in the NHL at some point despite bumpy numbers over the last two AHL campaigns.