Daws stopped 25 shots in regulation and overtime and five of seven shootout attempts in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

The Devils took a 2-0 lead midway through the second period on Jack Hughes' second goal of the night, but Daws saw the lead slip away before the end of regulation. The 24-year-old netminder was then able to outduel Alex Nedeljkovic in the shootout to pick up his first NHL win of the season. New Jersey plays twice more before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, at home Thursday against the Golden Knights and then Saturday in Montreal, but Jake Allen seems likely to get the nod in both those games. With Jacob Markstrom (knee) not expected back until at least early March, Daws may have to wait until after the break before he gets another start for the Devils.