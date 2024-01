Daws is between the pipes at morning practice, indicating he will get the start in Florida on Saturday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Daws picked up his first loss of the season after two straight wins Jan. 6, stopping 36 of 41 shots as the Canucks upended the Devils 6-4. Daws has turned aside 84 of 94 shots this season, with both of his wins coming on the road. Daws will have a tough matchup as the Panthers are red-hot, winning nine games in a row.