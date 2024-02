Daws is expected to start at home against the Rangers on Thursday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Daws will attempt to rebound after allowing six goals on 26 shots in a loss to Washington on Tuesday. He has a 6-7-0 record, 3.18 GAA and .903 save percentage in 13 contests this season. The Rangers, who are in a three-way tie for 11th offensively this year, might be a difficult adversary for Daws.