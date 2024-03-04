Daws gave up four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Akira Schmid midway through the second period of Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

A power-play tally by Kevin Fiala prompted the switch in net by coach Lindy Ruff, and it was more a reflection of his team's sloppy play than it was Daws' performance. The 23-year-old goalie has lost four of his last six starts, going 2-4-0 with a rough 4.62 GAA and .813 save percentage, and he's gotten the hook in each of the last two. With the Devils' postseason hopes fading fast -- they're eight points back of a wild-card spot, with the Isles and Caps between them and the Lightning for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference -- a trade deadline deal for a big-name netminder may be less likely than it looked a few weeks ago. Even if the team doesn't make a move, Daws may not hold onto the No. 1 job much longer.