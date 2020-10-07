Daws was drafted 84th overall by the Devils at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Daws and his rise to prominence is nothing short of remarkable. This is a player who barely played as OHL Guelph's backup a season ago and as a result, went undrafted. A year later, Daws led the OHL in save percentage (.924) and won a gold medal with Team Canada at the World Juniors. Daws' success was simply the result of him getting in much better shape. He played this past season at about 205 pounds after checking in at about 230 pounds a year ago. Daws has the size (6-foot-4) all NHL teams are looking for in their goaltenders these days. He provides solid depth for New Jersey in its prospect pipeline.