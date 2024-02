Daws stopped 27 of 28 shots in the Devil's 3-1 win over the Kraken on Monday.

It was Daws' first start since Jan. 25 and his first win in his last five starts. His .964 save percentage is a bright spot after posting an .880 save percentage or worse in the three games before Monday. With just nine games played this season, his starts are infrequent, and his play has been inconsistent.