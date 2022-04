Daws will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Coyotes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Daws snapped a three-start losing streak in his last appearance when he stopped 27 of 28 shots versus the Stars. The 21-year-old has seen a majority of the playing time for the Devils lately, and a matchup with the Coyotes is a highly favorable one for him to get a second straight win for the first time since March 6-8.