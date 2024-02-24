Daws made 23 saves in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

After a scoreless first period, the 23-year-old netminder had trouble keeping Montreal down once the New Jersey offense got rolling. Daws was caught too deep in his net on a Nick Suzuki tally midway through the second. The Devils' netminder also couldn't squeeze another Suzuki shot inside the final two minutes of the third as the Habs tried to rally from a 4-2 deficit. He's allowed at least three goals in four straight starts, going 2-2-0 with a brutal .856 save percentage during that span. With Akira Schmid back on the NHL roster, Daws' run as the clear No. 1 for the Devils could be coming to an end.