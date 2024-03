Daws was reassigned to AHL Utica on Monday.

Daws managed just one win in his last five outings, posting a 1-3-0 record and 2.88 GAA. With new additions Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen available, Daws was the odd man out and figures to spend the remainder of the campaign in the minors, barring an injury to one of the aforementioned backstops.