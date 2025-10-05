Daws was placed on waivers by the Devils for the purpose of assignment to AHL Utica, the team announced Sunday.

Daws got into six games at the NHL level last season, but with Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen on the roster and healthy, it was always going to be a tough task to crack the opening night roster. The 24-year-old is likely to begin the season with AHL Utica, where he went 11-20-3 with a 3.16 GAA and .893 save percentage last year.