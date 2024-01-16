Daws turned aside 33 of 35 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Bruins.

The 23-year-old netminder did his best to keep his team in the game, but Jeremy Swayman shut down every scoring opportunity the Devils mustered. Daws appears to be on the verge of overtaking Vitek Vanecek for the top job in the New Jersey crease. Since his promotion from AHL Utica after Christmas, Daws has gone 3-2-0 in five starts with a 2.63 GAA and .922 save percentage, while Vanecek has a 3.08 GAA and .885 save percentage since the beginning of December.