Daws will protect the home goal versus the Flyers in Saturday's Stadium Series game.

Daws will get to play outdoors in his 12th appearance of the season. He's been passable in a backup role this season, posting a 5-6-0 record with a 2.93 GAA and a .909 save percentage. The Flyers are averaging just 2.91 goals per game, but their defense could give the Devils trouble to supply Daws with enough goal support.