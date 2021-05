Daws signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Devils on Wednesday. The deal will start with the 2021-22 campaign.

Daws spent the 2020-21 season with ERC Ingolstadt of Germany's DEL, going 4-6-0 while posting a 2.90 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 10 appearances. He'll likely report to AHL Lehigh Valley for the start of the 2021-22 campaign.