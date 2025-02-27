Daws played the final 1:42 of Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche and did not face a shot.

Jake Allen was on the hook for all five goals, including three in a span of 4:04 late in the third period. Daws' time on the NHL roster may be coming to a close soon, as Jacob Markstrom is practicing with the Devils during their current five-game road trip. That leaves the goaltending plans a bit up in the air for this weekend's back-to-back (Saturday at Utah, Sunday at Vegas). If Markstrom is not cleared to return for either of those games, Daws would likely split the starts with Allen.