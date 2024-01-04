Daws stopped 23 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

The 23-year-old netminder let an early lead slip away as Washington tied it up 3-3 late in the second period, but Daws held firm in the third as New Jersey pulled away. He's won both his starts since being called up last week, allowing five goals on 53 shots, and considering that Vitek Vanecek stumbled to a 3.11 GAA and .888 save percentage through eight appearances in December, the door is open for Daws to at least work his way into a timeshare in the Devils crease if he keeps getting results.