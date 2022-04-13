Daws allowed two goals on 21 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Daws allowed Nick Schmaltz to tie the game late in the second period on a power-play goal, but the Devils fired back twice before the intermission. The Devils cruised from there, earning Daws consecutive wins for the first time in over a month. The 21-year-old goalie improved to 10-11-0 with a 3.13 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 24 contests. He's held off Andrew Hammond and Jon Gillies for playing time, but Mackenzie Blackwood (heel) is on this road trip and could be activated from injured reserve in the near future.