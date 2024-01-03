Daws is slated to get the starting nod on the road versus Washington on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Daws will be making just his second NHL start of the season after stopping 25 of 27 shots in a win over the Senators on Friday. The netminder has seen limited action in the minors this year as well, going 1-2-0 with a .929 save percentage and 2.39 GAA in three games with the Comets. Daws figures to be on a short leash as the No. 2 option behind Vitek Vanecek as both Keith Kinkaid and Akira Schmid would no doubt like to take Daws' spot.