Daws allowed four goals on 14 shots over two periods in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

The Devils tilted the ice quite a bit, but Daws' leakiness on the Ducks' limited opportunities made the difference. Daws has had some good performances this season, but he's allowed three or more goals in five of his last six outings. He's now at 8-9-0 with a 3.33 GAA and an .892 save percentage over 17 appearances. Akira Schmid stopped all nine shots he faced in the third period in his relief outing, which sets up head coach Lindy Ruff for a challenging decision about his starting goalie Sunday versus the Kings. Daws was credited with the loss Friday.