Daws stopped nine of 12 shots before being pulled in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Carolina on Thursday.

Daws was replaced by Vitek Vanecek early in the second period. It's been a rough stretch for Daws, who has now lost his last four appearances while allowing 14 goals on 108 shots (.870 save percentage). That drags his 2023-24 totals down to 3-5-0 with a 3.43 GAA and an .895 save percentage across eight contests. Vanecek's struggles have created an opening for the Devils' starting gig, but Daws hasn't proven that he's a good option either.