Daws was reassigned to AHL Utica on Wednesday, per James Nichols of New Jersey Hockey Now.

Daws was recalled by New Jersey on Sunday because Vitek Vanecek (undisclosed) was unavailable, but Vanecek returned to the lineup Tuesday versus Philadelphia. Daws has a 2.04 GAA and a .937 save percentage in two contests with Utica this season. He logged 25 contests with the Devils in 2021-22 but hasn't played in the NHL since.