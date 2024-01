Daws will protect the home goal versus the Canucks on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Daws has apparently carved out a 50-50 split with Vitek Vanecek between the pipes for the Devils. The momentum is in Daws' favor -- he has won both of his starts this season, allowing five goals on 53 shots. The Canucks will be his biggest test yet, as they come in having scored 23 goals over their last six games.