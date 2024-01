Daws is expected to start on the road against Carolina on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Daws has a 3-4-0 record, 3.19 GAA and .903 save percentage in seven contests this season. He's lost his last three starts while stopping 85 of 96 shots (.885 save percentage). Carolina will be a tough adversary for the struggling goaltender -- the Hurricanes rank 10th offensively this year with 3.39 goals per game.