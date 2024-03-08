Daws stopped 23 of 24 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Daws was solid Thursday, holding the Blues to a lone Brandon Saad tally in the second period en route to his first win since Feb. 27. The 23-year-old netminder had been struggling coming into the contest, allowing eight goals on just 27 shots in his previous two outings. Daws improved to 9-10-0 with an .890 save percentage and 3.32 GAA on the campaign. With Vitek Vanecek (lower body) still unavailable, Daws will likely be back between the pipes Saturday in a home matchup with Carolina.