Daws is expected to start in Saturday's home game against Dallas, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Daws has lost his last two contests, but he has stopped 55 of 60 shots (.917 save percentage) during that stretch. Through six appearances this season, he has a 3-3-0 record, 2.71 GAA and .917 save percentage. Dallas ranks third offensively this year with 3.61 goals per game, so this will be a difficult matchup for Daws.