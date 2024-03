Daws is set to start at home against St. Louis on Thursday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Daws has an 8-10-0 record, 3.47 GAA and .887 save percentage in 18 appearances in 2023-24. He'll attempt to rebound after allowing eight goals on 27 shots (.704 save percentage) over his past two outings. St. Louis ranks 26th offensively with 2.82 goals per game, so this should be a favorable matchup for Daws.