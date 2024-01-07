Daws made 36 saves Saturday in a 6-4 loss to the Devils. He allowed five goals.

He stood on his head in the first period when Vancouver outshot New Jersey 17-5. His teammates were on their heels and it was Daws who saved them that frame. But ultimately, he allowed the same number of goals that he'd allowed his first two starts and that was enough for the Orcas to get a strangle hold on the game. Daws has played three games in the last nine games, going 2-1-0, and may continue to see significant starts with Vitek Vanecek scuffling. He's a worthy waiver pick-up.