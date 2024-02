Daws will guard the road goal versus the Predators on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Daws was sharp in stopping 27 of 28 shots against the Kraken on Monday, and he'll go again a day later. Vitek Vanecek (illness/lower body) remains out of action, so Daws will be backed up by Akira Schmid. Daws has gone 4-5-0 with a 3.14 GAA and a .903 save percentage over nine outings this season.