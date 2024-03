Daws will be stationed between the pipes in Los Angeles on Sunday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Daws got shelled by the Ducks on Friday, coughing up four goals on just 14 shots in two periods. The 23-year-old has now allowed at least four goals in three of his last five starts, posting a brutal .826 save percentage during that span. He's now 8-9-0 with a 3.33 GAA and an .892 save percentage on the year.