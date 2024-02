Daws will guard the road goal versus the Sharks on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Daws went 4-3-0 with a 3.16 GAA and an .894 save percentage over a run of seven straight starts from Feb. 12-24. The 23-year-old has filled in as the Devils' No. 1 goalie with Vitek Vanecek (lower body) out. Daws will get a favorable matchup with a Sharks team that has scored 11 goals over five games since the All-Star break.