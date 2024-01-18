Daws made 22 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Canadiens.

The Devils were getting shut out until they found two power-play goals early in the third period, but Daws couldn't get the game to overtime. He had trouble squeezing a Jordan Harris point shot with less than five minutes left in regulation, and Cole Caufield banged home the rebound. Daws has started three straight games and six of nine since being called up, going 3-3-0 with a 2.71 GAA and .917 save percentage, and the 23-year-old appears to be coach Lindy Ruff's preferred option in the crease right now over a struggling Vitek Vanecek (3.08 GAA and .885 save percentage since the beginning of December.)