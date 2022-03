Daws allowed four goals on 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Columbus.

Daws had stopped 73 of 76 shots en route to wins in each of his last two starts, but he failed to maintain that fine form in this one. Columbus scored three goals in a 7:38 span between the late first and early second period, and Patrik Laine's insurance tally in the third ultimately handed Daws the loss, dropping the rookie goalie's career record to 3-2-0.