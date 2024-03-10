Daws turned aside 22 of 24 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes, with Carolina's final two goals getting scored into an empty net.

The Devils brought in two veteran goalies at the trade deadline in Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen but neither one was available for the team Saturday, so Daws wound up getting at least one more NHL start this season. The 23-year-old played well, but he had little chance on either puck that beat him -- one a bullet through traffic from Martin Necas, the other an impossible shot from the corner by Jesperi Kotkaniemi that pinballed off the far post and the netminder's back before falling on the wrong side of the goal line. Daws can be sent down to AHL Utica without being lost on waivers, and that's likely to be his fate once Allen and Kahkonen have reported.