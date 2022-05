Daws finished his first NHL season with a 10-11-1 record, 3.11 GAA and .893 save percentage.

The rookie tied Mackenzie Blackwood for the most appearances in New Jersey's net with 25, and Daws remarkably led the team with 10 wins. Blackwood dealt with a heel injury for much of the season and should regain the top spot in New Jersey's net when healthy, but the 21-year-old Daws could push for a 1A-1B situation as soon as next season.