Daws will get the starting nod in Anaheim on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Daws has won his last two starts, stopping a combined 52 of 57 shots in the process. The 23-year-old is 5-3-0 over his last eight outings, posting an .899 save percentage during that time. On the year, he's 8-8-0 with an .897 save percentage through 16 games.