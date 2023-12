Daws will get the starting nod in Ottawa on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Daws is slated to make his first NHL appearance since suiting up for 25 games during the 2021-22 campaign. He's 10-11-1 with a 3.11 GAA and an .893 save percentage in his NHL career. In three AHL appearances this season, Daws stopped 91 of 98 shots he faced.