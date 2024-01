Daws made 30 saves in a 6-2 loss to Dallas on Saturday.

The speed of the Stars put the Devils D on their heels, and Daws could only hold the proverbial fort for so long. He has lost three consecutive games this week with 11 goals allowed. Daws time in the net may not last long if the Devils go out and trade for a goalie, as rumors continue to suggest. Don't over-invest in him yet.