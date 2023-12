Daws was summoned from AHL Utica on Wednesday.

Daws' recall might indicate that Vitek Vanecek or Akira Schmid is questionable for Wednesday's game, but both of the Devils' top two goaltenders joined New Jersey for the morning skate, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site. Daws has a 2.39 GAA and a .929 save percentage in three AHL contests this year.