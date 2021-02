Hischier (leg) entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Monday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

The Devils now have 19 players in the league's virus protocol. Hischier was already on non-roster injured reserve due to a leg injury, and there's no definitive timeline for his return. While he's in the protocol, he won't be able to rehab with the team's training staff, which could potentially delay his return further.