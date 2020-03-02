Devils' Nico Hischier: Adds insurance tally
Hischier scored a goal on three shots and added two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.
Hischier's marker at 13:56 of the third period produced the final score. It was the Swiss center's first point in six games -- consistency continues to be a struggle for Hischier. He's up to 14 markers, 34 points, 113 shots and a minus-13 rating in 54 contests this season.
