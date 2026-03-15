Hischier scored two goals, recorded two assists and placed four shots on net in Saturday's 6-4 win over Los Angeles.

Hischier scored his first goal of the game midway through the opening period before he played a hand in three of New Jersey's four tallies in the third. With the four-point outing, he is up to 23 goals, 27 assists, 172 shots on net, 51 hits and 53 blocked shots across 66 games this season. Saturday's game helped the 27-year-old center reach 50 points on the season, securing the half-century mark in points or higher for the fifth consecutive year. Hischier continues to offer strong category coverage for fantasy purposes, giving him strong value in most league formats for the remainder of the regular season.